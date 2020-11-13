Tulane Football’s Matchup with Army to be Added to ESPN2

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the Tulane Green Wave run off the field during half time against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team’s matchup with Army on Saturday has now been added to ESPN2. The game also will be available on ESPN+ and on the ESPN Watch app. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.

Tulane’s matchup with Army will mark the 23rd all-time meeting between the two teams. The Green Wave leads the all-time series by a 12-9-1 count.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}