Tulane Football at Oklahoma – Week 1 Game Notes

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HURRICANE IDA MOVES TULANE’S SEASON OPENER TO NORMAN

• The Green Wave head to Norman, Oklahoma to open their 128th season of football against No. 2/3 Oklahoma. The game will be aired live on ABC and will kickoff at 11 a.m.

• The game was originally set to be played in New Orleans, but due to the devastating effects from Hurricane Ida, the decision was made on Monday to move the game to Oklahoma.

• Tulane’s trip to Oklahoma will mark the second straight season Tulane will open the year on the road. In 2020, Tulane opened its season on the road at South Alabama.

• The Green Wave will take on Oklahoma for the second time in program history. The first meeting between the two teams came on Sept. 16, 2017. In that contest, Tulane faced an Oklahoma team that was ranked No. 2/3.

• Tulane opens the 2021 season in the hopes of building off of its third straight bowl appearance as it took part in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

• The Green Wave have never played in four straight bowl games in program history.

FIRST AND 10

1. The Green Wave own a 66-58-2 all-time record in season openers and are 6-4 in their last 10 season-openers.

2. Tulane had eight players named to the American Athletic Conference all-league team last season. The eight players named all-conference are the program’s most since 1997.

3. Tulane was one of just 15 FBS teams to play 12 or more games in 2020 (no games were canceled and team activities were never paused during the season).

4. Last season Michael Pratt became just the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback since 1975. Pratt became the first true freshman to earn a win as a starter since 1985 (Terrence Jones in 1985 was the last). His 20 touchdown passes are the most by a true freshman in program history.

5. Tulane finished the year by scoring 30-or-more points in eight of its last 10 games, including a 66-point outburst back on Sept. 26, 2020 against Southern Miss. Tulane had not scored 30-or-more points in seven games in the same season since the team’s perfect 12-0 season in1998.

6. The Green Wave finished the 2020 campaign ranked first in the American Athletic Conference as a team with 36.0 sacks on the year.

7. The Green Wave have also surpassed 200 yards rushing in 15 of their last 25 games dating back to the start of the 2019 season. Tulane led the American in rushing yards per game last year, averaging 217.1 per game.

9. Tulane has rushed for over 100 yards as a team in 64 of its last 65 games. Tulane had its 56-game streak of rushing for at least 100 yards as a team snapped at Houston back on Oct. 8, 2020.

10. The Green Wave picked up its first win over a Top 25 team in over 30 years, as it defeated Army (No. 25) inside Yulman Stadium on Nov. 14, 2020. Tulane has not defeated a Top 10 opponent since 1973 when the Green Wave shutout LSU in 1973 (14-0).

SCOUTING OKLAHOMA

• The No. 2/3-ranked Sooners enter the 2021 season under the direction of fifth-year head coach Lincoln Riley.

• Riley, who turns 38 on Sunday, was the youngest FBS head coach at the time of his hiring in 2017. He is currently the seventh-youngest today.

• The 2021 campaign marks the 22nd straight season the Sooners have been ranked in the preseason AP poll. They have been ranked 10th or better in 19 of the last 21 preseason polls.

• Oklahoma finished the 2020 campaign with a 55-20 win over Florida in the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

• Prior to its victory over Florida, Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 27-21 in the conference championship game for its sixth straight league title.

• Oklahoma returns 17 players who started at least five of the team’s 11 games last year.

• In 2020, the Sooner offense ranked sixth nationally in scoring (43.0 points per game), while their defense ranked 29th nationally.

THE LAST MEETING WITH OKLAHOMA

• Tulane football jumped out to a 14-7 lead at No. 2/3 Oklahoma, but the Sooners were too much in the end, as the Green Wave fell, 56-14.

• Playing against an opponent ranked as high as No. 2 for the first time since 2007, Tulane (1-2) started fast, forcing a turnover on Oklahoma’s opening drive, and converted it into a two-yard touchdown run by senior running back Dontrell Hilliard.

• The game was tied, 14-14, after the first period, before the Sooners scored twice in the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead into the half. In the first half, the Wave totaled 224 yards of offense, including 184 on the ground, while OU had 313 yards, including 250 passing yards.

• Tulane managed just 67 yards in the second half, however, as Oklahoma outgained the Green Wave, 631-291 for the game.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}