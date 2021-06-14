Tulane Football Welcomes Three Transfers for 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today the addition of transfers Joseph Dorceus (defensive line; Memphis), DJ Douglas (defensive back; Alabama) and Shae Wyatt (wide receiver; Central Missouri).



The Green Wave’s newest transfer group pairs the trio with running back Devin Brumfield (Utah), defensive back Derrion Rakestraw (Colorado), cornerback Lance Robinson (Kansas State) and wide receiver Cyron Sutton (McNeese State) all of whom joined the team this offseason.



Dorceus arrives at Tulane after he started in 10 games in 2020 at Memphis. In 11 total appearances last year, he finished with 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. His 8.5 tackles for loss ranked second on the team. In his four seasons at Memphis, the Spring, Texas, native totaled 141 career tackles, 35.0 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks.



Douglas comes to Tulane after he helped Alabama capture the 2020 National Championship. The Montgomery, Alabama, native began his career as a walk-on with the Crimson Tide in 2019. He found his way into the lineup this past season against Mississippi State. He also saw action against Notre Dame and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.



Wyatt makes his way to Tulane following a decorated collegiate career at Division II Central Missouri. The Omaha, Nebraska, native earned Second Team All-America honors in 2019 after he hauled in 1,412 yards (111.7 receiving yards per game) and 12 touchdowns. In two seasons at Central Missouri, Wyatt finished with over 2,221 career receiving yards and became just the sixth player in program history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}