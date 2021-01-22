Tulane Football Welcomes Former McNeese State Standout Cyron Sutton

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football announced today the addition of former McNeese State wide receiver standout Cyron Sutton to its 2021 roster as a graduate transfer.

Sutton, who graduated from McNeese State in December, will be eligible to compete immediately. During his four-year career at McNeese State, Sutton posted 114 career receptions (sixth all-time), 1,688 career yards (10th all-time) and 14 career touchdowns (sixth all-time).

The New Orleans native entered the 2020 campaign as a Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team wide receiver. He also was selected as a Preseason All-Southland Second Team punt returner.

Sutton received the preseason honors after he posted a breakout junior campaign in 2019 where he set the single-season school record with 67 catches. His 950 yards receiving ranked as the second-highest total in program history. He also hauled in nine receiving touchdowns.

Following the 2019 campaign, he was named All-Southland Conference Second Team.

In 2018, Sutton led the team in receptions (41) and receiving yards (609) and tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}