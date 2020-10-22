Tulane Football Unveils Retro Logo for UCF Matchup

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team added a new twist to its uniform combination this week, as it gears up for its matchup with UCF. The Green Wave announced today that it will showcase a retro logo which originated during the 1920’s.

The logo, which features a Pelican bird on a surfboard, will be showcased on the blue Tulane football helmet.

“I know our players are excited about these helmets and I know our fans are going to love the look that we present,” Tulane Director of Equipment Gabe Delatte said. “Our color schemes, graphics and logos are all so unique and we could not be more excited to showcase these elements on our helmets this weekend. I would like to thank our Director of Athletics Troy Dannen for allowing us the creative freedom to roll out this logo.”

Fans can purchase official Tulane Surfing Riptide retro apparel by visiting the following college vault vendors. Please note, not all vendors may have this item within their inventory at this time, but fans are encouraged to check back often for more updates.

The Green Wave football team’s matchup at UCF will kickoff at 1 p.m. CT. The game will aired live on ESPN2.

