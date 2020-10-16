Tulane Football to Showcase Wave of Change Jerseys

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team will showcase its WAVE OF CHANGE jerseys tonight when the Green Wave take on No. 17/18 SMU in front of a nationally-televised audience on ESPN.

The all black jerseys feature the text WAVE OF CHANGE on the back of the nameplate. The special WAVE OF CHANGE wording on the jerseys represents the Green Wave’s player-focused group that is committed to bringing awareness to injustices and inequalities facing society.

Tonight is more than just football. #RollWave https://t.co/65GhAtjQKs — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 16, 2020

“Our Wave of Change organization is a group that everyone on our team is truly committed to today and for years to come,” Tulane senior defensive lineman De’Andre Williams said. “We simply can’t turn a blind eye to the injustices and inequalities that are currently facing our society today. We hope that our organization can create real change in America today and for the future.”

Since the Tulane football players established WAVE OF CHANGE before the 2020 season, the organization has made a strong impact to create change. Prior to the season, WAVE OF CHANGE provided everyone on the football team with the necessary paperwork to register to vote. All Tulane football players are registered to vote for the 2020 election.

In addition, WAVE OF CHANGE made a financial contribution to the Louisiana Power Coalition for Equity and Justice. WAVE OF CHANGE also has played a pivotal role in leading conversation on social justice within the Tulane football team.

“I could not be more proud of our WAVE OF CHANGE group and the commitment they have shown to create change,” Tulane assistant director for academic services and career development Lauren Davis said. “The steps this group has taken to make an impact in our community are truly making a difference and have laid a strong foundation for the future of our society.”

WAVE OF CHANGE is led by a council of Tulane football players that includes: Sam Bruchhaus, Sorrell Brown, Joey Claybrook, Sincere Haynesworth, Kevin Henry, Keon Howard, Tyrick James, Jacob Robertson Jr., Cameron Sample, KJ Vault, Chase Kuerschen, and De’Andre Williams.

“Our football players were some of the first on our campus this summer to voice a need for change,” Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Mónica Lebrón said. “I am beyond proud of the leadership they have displayed and the determination by which they have proceeded. WAVE OF CHANGE is their way of using their voices to demand equity and social justice be afforded to everyone and I stand with them in their efforts.”

