Tulane Football to Play Memphis at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU on Nov. 27

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference office the kickoff time and TV network for its Nov. 27 matchup at Memphis.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Tigers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Tulane’s matchup with Memphis will mark just the 38th all-time meeting with the Tigers. Memphis holds the all-time series lead by a 23-13-1 count.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}