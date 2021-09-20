Tulane Football to Play ECU at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today in conjunction the American Athletic Conference office the kickoff time and TV network for its Oct. 2 road matchup with East Carolina.

The Green Wave’s matchup with the Pirates will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Tulane’s matchup with ECU will mark the 18th all-time meeting with the Pirates. ECU holds the all-time series lead 11-6, but the Green Wave have won each of the last three meetings.

Tulane’s matchup with ECU will mark the second straight season Tulane has faced the Pirates on the road.

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane athletics}