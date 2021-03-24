Tulane Football Sets 2021 Spring Game for April 3 at Yulman Stadium

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 03: An exterior view of Yulman Stadium on September 3, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today it will hold its 2021 Spring Game on Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. in Yulman Stadium with fans in attendance.

The Tulane football team will take the field at 10 a.m. for the start of the 2021 spring game practice. The gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and admission to the game is free. In accordance with city and state protocols, seating will be allowed at 18% capacity in Yulman Stadium.

Fans can park in the Diboll Garage for free and should enter the stadium through Gate B.

As with all Tulane home athletic events, COVID protocols will be in effect for the Spring Game including:

Tailgating on campus will not be allowed.

All guests will be subject to a temperature check upon entering the stadium. All those displaying a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed admittance.

All guests in attendance will be required to wear a mask at all times on the Tulane Campus and within Yulman Stadium. Masks must fully cover the nose and mouth. Those not in compliance will be removed from the stadium and campus.

Social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines will be enforced. All guests should maintain social distancing and sit separated from individuals not in their family unit.

There will be a clear bag policy in affect. Clear bags must be no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ in size and will be checked upon entering the stadium.

American Athletic Conference (AAC) policy requires a 20 foot clear area from the bench to maintain player health and safety. Please note with this, the first 5 rows are not open for guest seating.

The Jill H. & Avram A. Glazer Family Club concourse will not be open to fans during this year’s spring game.

Restrooms will be available for attendees behind Sections 127-130 in the South end zone.

Concessions will be open in the Johnson Family Concourse. In line with state policies for outdoor stadiums, alcohol sales will be allowed. Keep in mind all alcoholic beverages shall be consumed at the patron’s seat only and consumption shall NOT be permitted while standing or congregating in open areas. This policy shall be strictly enforced.

All guests must exit the stadium post game. Tulane players can be met on the Yulman Plaza (outside Gate B) post-game.

As a reminder, the rest of campus is closed to visitors. Guests will be asked to proceed from the stadium to your car in Diboll Garage after the game.

