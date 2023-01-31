NEW ORLEANS – Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz officially announced the promotion of Slade Nagle to the position of the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Tuesday.



Nagle just finished his seventh season serving as the tight ends coach for the Green Wave in 2022, a season in which he also served as the program’s Assistant Head Coach.

The Green Wave had a magical 2022 season that saw the program go 12-2 overall with a 7-1 mark in AAC play. The team won its first-ever AAC regular season and conference championship title and earned a thrilling 46-45 victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on January 2.

In 2022, the Tulane offensive unit ranked first in the AAC in fewest thrown interceptions (5), tackles for loss allowed (4.64) and passing efficiency (160.48), second in passing yards per completion (13.74), third in rushing offense (204.8) and scoring offense (36.0), fourth in turnover margin (.36) and fourth in first down offense (303), sixth in time of possession (29:39), completion percentage (63.6) and red zone offense (86.8), seventh in sacks allowed (2.07) and ninth in passing yards (236.6). He coached an All-AAC selection this season in Tyrick James (Honorable Mention).

“Slade did a fabulous job last season and I’m happy that he will lead our offense,” said Fritz. “He was extremely instrumental in our historic success last season and our offensive production was a big part of that.”

A native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Nagle earned all-state and all-district (three times) honors at Barbe High where he set school records for passing. He signed with Clemson out of high school and played as a freshman before transferring to McNeese. His father, John, is a veteran football coach in the state on the college and high school level.

“I’m thankful to Coach Fritz and Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair Troy Dannen for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to coach at Tulane University for more than seven seasons and counting,” Nagle said. “It’s been a privilege of a lifetime to work with the players, staff and fans in the greatest city on earth. And I truly believe in the saying: ‘Every day, every play’, which means you must give 100 percent of yourself, 100 percent of the time. I promise I’ll continue to do the same as long as I’m in Uptown. Roll Wave!”

Nagle and his wife Kirby reside in New Orleans.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}