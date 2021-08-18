Tulane Football Positional Preview: Quarterbacks

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University quarterback room will once again provide the Green Wave with depth, experience, youth and most of all ability, as the Olive and Blue get set to embark on the 2021 season.

THE UNIT

The Green Wave’s quarterback room features freshmen Michael Pratt, Justin Ibieta, Kai Horton and Cameron Dartez.

Pratt, Ibieta and Dartez all earned an extra year of eligibility following the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-year offensive coordinator Chip Long begins his first season coaching the quarterbacks.

Pratt returns with the most experience from last season. The Boca Raton, Florida, native finished his rookie season with 1,806 yards passing and 20 touchdown passes in 10 appearances.

Pratt also proved to be a threat on the ground, as he rushed for 229 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Ibieta returns after he posted a strong showing in the spring. He arrived at Tulane following an impressive prep career where he was ranked as the 50th-best prospect in the state of Louisiana by Rivals.com. He posted a successful prep career at Metairie Park Country Day. He also earned All-District honors from Nola.com.

Horton is the lone addition to this year’s unit. The Carthage, Texas, native joined the squad after he earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com. He led Carthage High School to back-to-back 4A State Championships during his junior and seniors.

The lone departure from last year’s squad was quarterback Keon Howard. Howard appeared in six games during the 2020 campaign and threw for just over 300 yards.

OF NOTE

Pratt’s 20 touchdowns were the most by a Tulane signal-caller since 2012 and tied for 10th in a single season all-time at Tulane. Pratt’s 20 touchdown passes also led the nation among all true freshman quarterbacks.

In total, Pratt accounted for 168 points which ranked 14th nationally.

Following the year, Pratt was the only player from the American Athletic Conference named to the 247Sports.com Freshman All-America team.

Prior to the season, Pratt was named to the Manning Award Watch List.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHIP LONG ON THE QUARTERBACKS

“It’s obviously a continued work in progress. I think all of the quarterbacks have a good grasp of the offense. I think they’ve been really consistent on what we are asking them to do. I’ve been really pleased with their consistency, their work ethic and just the way they all attack the day. I’m really impressed with true freshman Kai Horton, I think he’s going to be a really good player. I also think that Justin and Michael have done a great job as well.”

Tulane opens the 2021 season against Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4. The game will be aired nationally on ABC. The Green Wave return to 16 starters and 53 letterwinners.



