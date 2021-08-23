Tulane Football Positional Preview: Linebackers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Green Wave linebackers will provide discipline and experience in the box during the 2021 season. The linebacker unit proved to be a key part of Tulane’s defense throughout the 2020 season, and they look to continue that trend this year.

THE UNIT

The Green Wave’s linebacker room features returners Nick Anderson, Dorian Williams, Marvin Moody and Kevin Henry.

The linebacker unit combined for 309.0 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2020.

The 14-member unit consists of 10 freshman, one sophomore, one junior and two seniors.

Sophomore Dorian Williams led the Green Wave and the American Athletic Conference in tackles in 2020 with 98.0 total tackles, averaging 8.2 per game.

Williams collected All-AAC Second Team, Phil Steele All-AAC First Team and Pro Football Focus All-AAC Second Team at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Junior Nick Anderson was the team’s second leading tackler in 2020, recording 88.0 tackles, adding 10.5 tackles for a loss of 35 yards and 3.5 sacks.

Anderson earned Pro Football Focus All-America Third Team, Pro Football Focus All-AAC First Team and Phil Steele All-AAC Third Team honors in the 2020 postseason.

Senior Marvin Moody contributed 72.0 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss totaling 20 yards.

Moody enters the 2021 season after he was named to Phil Steele’s 2021 Preseason All-AAC Third Team.

Senior Kevin Henry appeared in 11 games totaling 48.0 tackles, including one forced fumble.

Freshman Aidan McCahill, Andrew Wilks, Hayden Beal and Jesus Machado will return to the team after their freshman season Uptown.

Joining the squad this season are freshmen Matthew Remondet, Austin Sybrandt, Mandel Eugene Jr., Corey Platt Jr., Keith Cooper Jr. and Jack Collins.

OF NOTE

As a team, Tulane averaged 8.4 tackles for loss per game which led the American Athletic Conference and ranked sixth nationally.

The Green Wave’s 3.1 sacks per game also led the league and ranked 13th overall.

Heading into the 2021 season Williams has been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Lombardi Award Watch List, the College Football News Preseason All-AAC First Team and the Athlon Sports Preseason AAC First Team.

Anderson has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy 2021 Preseason Watchlist and Bruce Feldman’s 2021 Freaks List.

LINEBACKER COACH MICHAEL MUTZ

“Our expectation going into the season is to be the very best group that we can possibly be, come out every day, work as hard as we can and give everything we have. The more you’re willing to give, the more you receive. The attitude of that group is one of gratitude and a heart of humility. Everyday day we are just trying to do it better than we have done it before.”

Tulane opens the 2021 season against Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4. The game will be aired nationally on ABC. The Green Wave return to 16 starters and 53 letterwinners.



