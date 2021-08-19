Tulane Football Positional Preview: Defensive Line

BOISE, ID – DECEMBER 22: Nose tackle Jeffery Johnson #77 of the Tulane Green Wave puts pressure on quarterback Carson Strong #12 of the Nevada Wolf Pack during second half action at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. Nevada won the game 38-27. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University defensive line looks to reload this season after losing three of its four starters from the 2020 season, as the Green Wave set their sights on the 2021 season.

THE UNIT

Jeffery Johnson is the only returning starter for the Green Wave in 2021.

Byron Dawson begins his second season coaching the Tulane defensive linemen.

Johnson added 6.0 tackles for loss and 33 total tackles in the 2020 season. He earned Third Team All-AAC honors by Phil Steele after the 2020 season.

Johnson was tabbed as a Preseason All-AAC First Team honoree by Phil Steele and named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist after starting all 12 games for the Green Wave last year.

Noah Seiden will look to build off his 2020 season after being named Third Team All-AAC by Pro Football Focus after appearing in all 12 games for the Green Wave.

Redshirt-freshman Eric Hicks Jr. made five starts for the Green Wave in 2020. Hicks totaled 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a blocked kick.

Senior transfer Jojo Dorceus comes to Tulane from the Memphis Tigers. Totaling 20 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks during the 2020 season.

Redshirt junior Torri Singletary, junior Alfred Thomas, redshirt sophomores Carlos Hatcher and Nik Hogan and redshirt-freshman Darius Hodges round out the returners.

Adonis Friloux, Angelo Anderson and Noah Taliancich will return the team after their freshman season Uptown.

Parker Peterson, Elijah Champaigne, Dwane Tillis Jr., Logan Ambroz and Michael Lunz are the unit’s newcomers this season.

OF NOTE

Tulane led the American Athletic Conference in tackles for loss per game with 8.4 and sacks per game with 3.1.

The defensive line held opponents to just 143.3 rushing yards per game which ranked second in the conference and 42nd nationally.

Tulane’s defensive line combined for 222 tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks in 2020.

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH BYRON DAWSON

“We’re excited about this season. Last year was such a different type of football season and because of the system and the culture Coach Fritz has here we were able to thrive, in a very difficult circumstance. The biggest thing for us is we just want to get better and embrace the moment. We are excited about having the fans back and to have the opportunity to represent this great university.”

Tulane opens the 2021 season against Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4. The game will be aired nationally on ABC. The Green Wave return to 16 starters and 53 letterwinners.



