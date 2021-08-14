Tulane Football Holds First Fall Scrimmage

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) Tulane football held its first fall scrimmage of the season Saturday morning at Yulman Stadium.

The first-team offense came out firing on all cylinders.

Quarterback Michael Pratt led a four-play, eighty-yard touchdown drive that ended with a QB keeper in the endzone.

The following series, Sophomore quarterback Justin Ibieta was picked off by cornerback Rishi Rattan.

During red-zone drills, Pratt’s first touchdown pass went to Cameron Carroll in the flat.

Ibieta kept it himself for a touchdown on fourth down and also threw a nice touchdown pass to Deuce Watts in the corner of the endzone.

Head coach Willie Fritz says overall the day was a great experience for the signal callers and team.

“Just good experience a lot of teachable moments,” said Fritz. “Coaches will watch this whole tape tonight. Now they’re quarterbacks, they’ve got their mouthpiece out, they’re looking at the play clock, they’re getting the play, making sure their receivers are lined up, got the referees there. It’s really good mechanics for them for the game. You try to get them to do that at practice every day, you come closer to simulating that when you have officials out here.”

Tulane’s 2021 season kicks off Saturday, September 4th against Oklahoma at 11 a.m.

That game can be seen on WGNO and ABC.

