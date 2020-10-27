Tulane Football Announces Schedule Changes for Tulsa and Memphis Matchups

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference announced today that its matchups with Tulsa and Memphis have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 19 (6:30 p.m. CT) and Saturday, Nov. 28 (time TBA), respectively.

Tulane’s matchup with Tulsa will be aired nationally on ESPN, marking the second time this season the Green Wave have been featured on the network’s Thursday night platform. The Green Wave’s matchup with Tulsa also will mark the third time this season Tulane has played on ESPN.

The kickoff time and television network designation for the Green Wave’s matchup with Memphis will be determined at a later date.



REMAINING 2020 TULANE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Temple (11 a.m.) * – ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 7 at ECU (11 a.m.)* – ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Army

Thursday, Nov. 21 at Tulsa (6:30 p.m.)* – ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Memphis (time TBA)* – ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU



Home games listed in bold | * – Conference Matchups



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}