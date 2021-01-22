Tulane Football Adds Former Utah Running Back Devin Brumfield

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football announced the addition of former Utah running back Devin Brumfield to its roster as a graduate transfer today.

Brumfield, who graduated from Utah in December, will be able to compete immediately, as he will take part in spring practice this semester. The Covington, La., native saw action in 25 games in his career for the Utes and ran 94 times for 390 yards and three touchdowns throughout his collegiate career.

His best season in Salt Lake City came in 2019 when he ran 59 times for 263 yards. In 2020, he logged 21 attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Utes.

Prior to his arrival in Salt Lake City, Brumfield put together a decorated career at Covington High School where he earned a three-star rating from Rivals and 247sports. He was a three-time 5A all-state running back, earing first team as a senior in 2017. He set the Covington High School records for career rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns, rushing for more than 6,000 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}