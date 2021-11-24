Tulane falls to Valparaiso, 68-64 in tournament finale

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane University men’s basketball suffered a heartbreaking 68-64 defeat to Valparaiso in the third-place matchup at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship on Wednesday night.

Tulane’s four-point loss marked the fourth loss this season by five points or less. Each of the Green Wave’s six contests this season have been decided by five points or less.

Sophomore Kevin Cross led the way with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Joining Cross in double figures were freshman Jalen Cook and sophomore Jaylen Forbes, as they finished with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Tulane won the turnover battle for the sixth straight game, as it forced Valpo into 16 miscues, while limiting itself to just 10.

Offensively, the Green Wave struggled to connect from the field, as they shot 37.0 percent from the floor and hit at a 26.3 percent clip from long range.

Tulane led for over 24 minutes in the game and appeared to be well in control of the game, as it led by 12 points (52-40) with under nine­ minutes to go in the game.

Valparaiso had other ideas, as it trimmed Tulane’s lead to two with 3:58 remaining in the game thanks to an 18-8 push, which made the count 60-58.

Valpo then held Tulane without a field goal for the final four minutes of the game. Despite its cold shooting from the floor, Tulane still held a one-point lead with under two minutes to go. The Beacons would then take the lead for good thanks to a layup by Eron Gordon, which gave Valpo a 66-64 lead.

The Beacons secured the win after a pair of free throws by Sheldon Edwards which made it a four-point game with less than eight seconds remaining. Edwards led the way for Valpo offensively, as he netted a game-high 23 points off the bench.

UP NEXT:

The Green Wave return to action on Tuesday, as they head to the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}