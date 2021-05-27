Tulane Falls to USF in the American Athletic Conference Championship, 5-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Junior Jack Aldrich matched a season and career-high with 10 strikeouts, but it was not enough, as the Tulane University baseball team was shutout 5-0 Thursday night by USF in the American Athletic Conference Championship at BayCare Ballpark.

Aldrich was in control for most of his 6.1 innings of work, as he scattered six hits, allowed three earned runs and walked only two batters.

Despite the quality start for the Green Wave lefty, USF starter Jack Jasiak was equally impressive, as he went 8.2 innings and allowed just two hits on the night. Jasiak also struck out 12 Tulane batters as he outdueled Aldrich to pick up his sixth win on the year.

With the loss, Tulane dropped to 29-23 on the year and will now move into the loser’s bracket of the AAC Championship.

In addition to Aldrich’s strong performance, Tulane also received impressive appearances from junior Donovan Benoit and graduate student Jake McDonald as they combined for 2.2 innings of work and did not allow a single earned run. The Tulane duo also limited USF to just two hits.

Freshman Jacob LaPrairie and Jared Hart were the only Tulane players to reach base all night for the Green Wave.

USF opened the scoring in the third inning thanks to a two-run home run by Roberto Pena. The Bulls then added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Defensively, the Green Wave committed an uncharacteristic three errors, two of which came in the eighth and led to a pair of USF runs.

UP NEXT

Tulane will face Wichita State tomorrow in the loser’s bracket of the American Athletic Conference Championship on Friday in Clearwater, Florida. The first pitch for Tulane’s matchup on Friday is set for approximately 4 p.m. CT inside BayCare Ballpark. Click here for information on the AAC Championship. The game will be aired live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}