TAMPA, Fla. – Tulane University Women’s Basketball (11-7, 1-4) was unable to hold onto its halftime lead as it lost 53-66 on the road against South Florida (16-4, 5-0) on Saturday. The Green Wave held a narrow advantage at the break, but a strong shooting performance in the second half by the Bulls proved too much for the Wave to stay in front.



Marta Galic and Dynah Jones led the Green Wave in scoring with 13 points apiece. Jones also led Tulane on the glass with seven boards and dished out a team-high four assists.



South Florida was paced by Sammie Puisis with a game-high 28 points with six made three-pointers. Three other players finished in double figures for the Bulls including Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu who posted a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.



The first strike came from the Bulls in the opening quarter as Tulane trailed 5-12 four minutes into the game, but the Green Wave responded with a punch of its own. After chipping away at the deficit to pull within two points, an and-one converted by Rachel Hakes and a layup from Kahia Warmsley helped the Wave score the final five points of the frame and take a 19-18 lead heading into the second quarter.



Tulane kept the momentum rolling early in the second extending its lead to as many as nine points with 6:39 on the clock. South Florida battled back, but the Green Wave maintained its advantage to hit the locker room leading 31-29.



The tide shifted against Wave to open the second half as the Bulls opened the third with a 12-2 run including 10 unanswered. Kierra Middleton stepped up off the bench with a pair of makes from beyond the arc to help Tulane pull back within one, but an 8-2 scoring run by South Florida over the final three minutes of the frame put the Green Wave down 45-52 to begin the fourth quarter.



South Florida got back-to-back threes from Puisis early in the final frame to take control of the contest. The Green Wave was unable to climb back into the game down the stretch ultimately falling 53-66.



Up next, the Green Wave will stay in the Sunshine State as it visits Orlando, Florida, to battle UCF on Tuesday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Knights is set for 5 p.m. CT.

