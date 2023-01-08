GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tulane University Women’s Basketball (10-6, 0-3) dropped its first road American Athletic Conference matchup at East Carolina (11-5, 2-1) 53-63 on Sunday. The Green Wave offense went cold in the final frame as Tulane was outscored by 10 in the fourth quarter.



Marta Galic led the Tulane scoring attack with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting and added 10 rebounds to notch her fourth double-double of the season. She also matched her career-high knocking down five shots from beyond the arc. Dynah Jones finished with nine points and six assists while Anijah Grant added eight points and five boards.



East Carolina’s Danae McNeal led all scorers in the game with 26 points and four assists. Amiya Mitchell also finished in double figures as she posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.



After Tulane jumped out to the early advantage by scoring the first five points of the contest, the Green Wave and the Pirates exchanged blows the remainder of the first quarter. Galic led a hot offensive start for the Wave as she scored 12 points and drained three threes in the frame. Tulane shot 66.7 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from beyond the arc as the opening quarter ended tied 20-20.



The second quarter began with a 7-0 run by East Carolina over the first two minutes. The deficit would reach eight points for the Tulane before the free throw line and three-point shooting by Galic cut it to 32-34 to end the half.



The Green Wave built its largest lead of the contest in the third quarter after Jones converted an and-one to put Tulane up 45-39 with 2:43 on the clock. That advantage did not last, however, as the Pirates tied the score at 47 heading into the fourth quarter.



Kierra Middleton drove through the lane to give Tulane the lead 53-52 with 6:09 remaining in the contest, but the offense went cold in the closing minutes. East Carolina scored the final 11 points of the game as the Wave missed its last nine shots ultimately dropping the contest 53-63.



Up next, the Green Wave returns to Uptown to host Wichita State on Wednesday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Shockers is set for 6 p.m.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}