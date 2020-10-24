Tulane falls at UCF, 51-34

Central Florida running back Greg McCrae, left, is tackled by Tulane cornerback Willie Langham (8) after a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw five touchdown passes — three to Marlon Williams — and UCF’s top-ranked offense rolled in a 51-34 victory over Tulane.

Gabriel was 26-of-40 passing with 422 yards. Williams made nine catches or 174 yards. His longest reception was a 54-yarder in which he sidestepped a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone.

Greg McCrae ran for 162 of the Knights’ 267 yards rushing, including a TD.

Michael Pratt was 14 of 24 for 215 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception for the Green Wave.