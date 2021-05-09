Tulane Falls 9-1 to ECU in Series Finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The No. 22 Tulane University baseball team suffered a 9-1 setback on Sunday to No. 13 ECU at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Tulane loss marked the first time this season that the Green Wave had dropped an American Athletic Conference series. Tulane’s loss also moved the Green Wave to 25-17 overall and 14-5 in league play.

The Green Wave collected seven hits on the afternoon, but were unable to string enough hits together with runners in scoring position. ECU finished the afternoon with nine hits. Four of those hits were home runs which propelled the Pirates to their 33rd win of the season and moved ECU back into first place in league play.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Hoffman suffered the loss for the Green Wave and dropped to 4-2 on the year. Hoffman went 4.2 innings, struck out four, but was tagged with five earned runs. Freshman Zach DeVito came on in relief of Hoffman in the fifth. He worked 3.1 innings and gave up a pair of earned runs.

Offensively for the Green Wave, junior Trevor Minder and freshman Chase Engelhard both collected a pair of hits. Engelhard drove in the Green Wave’s lone run of the afternoon.

Tulane leadoff hitter Collin Burns and three-hole hitter Bennett Lee also chipped in with hits, as they extended their on-base streaks to 24 and 23 games, respectively. Lee scored the Green Wave’s lone run on the afternoon.

ECU scored runs in six of the eight innings that they were at the plate. The Pirates plated one run in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth to secure the win.

Pirate starter Carson Whisenhunt picked up the win for ECU despite being held on a pitch count. Whisenhunt worked 3.0 innings, struck out three and allowed just one walk in the 10 batters he faced, as he moved to 5-0 on the year.

UP NEXT

Tulane returns home this weekend against UCF (May 14-16) for its final home series of the year. The two teams will play a pair of games on Friday (Game 1, 2 p.m.; Game 2, 45 minutes after Game 1), one on Saturday (4 p.m.) and one on Sunday (1 p.m.). All four games of the series will be aired on ESPN+. Fans can also listen live on WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}