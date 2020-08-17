Tulane expects update on Week 1 opponent “today or tomorrow”

NEW ORLEANS, La. -The Southland Conference’s decision last week to postpone fall sports until the spring, left a void on Tulane’s football schedule.

The Green Wave were scheduled to host the Southeastern Lions Thursday, September 3rd.

Now, they find themselves scrambling to find a Week 1 opponent to complete their 12-game schedule.

Following practice Monday, Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz provided the latest on the school’s search for an opponent.

Fritz says, “Troy Dannen came out after practice today and told me that we’ve still got one that’s a possibility. We’ve tried all over the place and have not been real fortunate.”

Fritz adds, “Hopefully we are going to find out today or tomorrow because if we are not going to play that week one game then I am going to adjust our practices because we are not playing until the 12th now. That’s what I want to be able to do that’s why I’d like to find out now. We have been practicing this whole time under the assumption that we were going to play a week one game and if that’s not going to happen I want to give these guys a couple of days off in a row at least.”

The game September 12th is a road contest against South Alabama.

Tulane’s regular-season home opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 19th against the Navy Midshipmen.

As of right now, Tulane Football is scheduled to continue its fall practice tomorrow.

Classes open for the fall semester on Wednesday.