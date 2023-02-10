IRVING, Texas — The American Athletic Conference men’s basketball game between East Carolina and Tulane scheduled for Saturday, February 11 will not be played as scheduled following the sudden passing of East Carolina radio broadcaster Jeff Charles Friday evening in New Orleans.

The American Athletic Conference and Tulane University extend its condolences to the Charles family and to the East Carolina and Greenville communities.

Rescheduling information for the game is yet to be determined.

*Courtesy of Tulane Sports Information