ORLANDO, Fla. — The Tulane University Baseball team (27-17-1, 9-6) suffered a 6-8 loss to UCF (26-17, 10-5) on Sunday afternoon inside John Euliano Park in Orlando, Fla.



This is the third series loss of the season and second conference series loss for the Wave, moving them out of the first-place spot in the AAC.

Tulane outhit UCF 13-12 with Bennett Lee , Luis Aviles , Trevor Minder and Jared Hart all having multi-hit outings. The Wave was unable to capitalize, however, leaving 15 on base.



Freshmen right-hander Michael Massey was on the bump for Tulane and struck out four in 3.0 innings of work. Massey allowed four earned runs on seven hits in just his third loss of the season.