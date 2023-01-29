HOUSTON — Tulane University Women’s Basketball (13-9, 3-6) lost its Sunday matinee on the road to the Houston Cougars (9-13, 5-3), 82-36. The Green Wave struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Cougars’ pressure defense finishing with less than 40 points for the first time since Feb. 2020.



Kierra Middleton scored a career-high nine points off the bench to lead the Green Wave. She also matched her career-best in rebounds with six and steals with two. Kyren Whittington was the next top scorer for the Wave finishing with eight points and five rebounds.

Four players scored in double figures for Houston with Kamryn Jones leading all scorers with 16 points. Laila Blair and Bria Patterson each added 13 points while Britney Onyeje finished with 11.



Tulane struggled to get going early against Houston’s full-court pressure defense. The Green Wave trailed 5-19 at the end of the opening frame.



The offense began to find a bit of a rhythm for the Wave in the second quarter by attacking the rim for 10 points in the paint. Houston scored eight unanswered midway through the frame to build its largest lead of the half, but Tulane responded with an 8-0 run of its own over the next three minutes. The Cougars got the final four points of the first half as the Green Wave hit the locker room facing a 19-33 deficit.

After the Wave scored the first four points of the second half, momentum flipped back in favor of Houston quickly as Tulane was outscored 26-4 over the final eight minutes of the third quarter. The Green Wave entered the final frame facing a 32-point deficit before ultimately falling 36-82.



Up next, the Green Wave will look to bounce back into the win column on Saturday as it hosts Cincinnati. Tipoff between Tulane and the Bearcats is set for 2 p.m. CT.

*Courtesy Tulane Sports Information