Tulane drops regular season finale to UConn

NEW ORLEANS,La.- The Tulane Men's Basketball team drops its final game of the season with an 80-76 loss to the UConn Huskies.

Christian Vital scored 28 points and Isaiah Whaley finished with a double-double and UConn beat Tulane to end American Athletic Conference play.

The Huskies, winners of eight of their last 10, are seeded fifth while Tulane is a 12 seed.

The Green Wave led 41-39 at halftime.

Eighteen seconds into the second half, Whaley converted a three-point play and the Huskies never trailed again.

Christion Thompson led Tulane with 21 points.

Tulane will be back in action Thursday afternoon for the opening round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Green Wave are the 12 seed and their first round opponent will be the UConn Huskies.

That game will tip off at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

The winner of that game will play Wichita State on Friday.