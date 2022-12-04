NEW ORLEANS – The comeback bid by Tulane University Women’s Basketball against No. 11 LSU fell short as the Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. After storming back to within three at the end of the third quarter, the Green Wave was ultimately unable to keep pace with the Tigers being outscored by 10 in the fourth quarter.



Dynah Jones led all scorers in the contest with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 from downtown. The New Orleans native scored 16 of her 25 in Tulane’s 30-point third quarter. Marta Galic also finished with more than 20 points as she tallied 21 with four made three-pointers to go with seven rebounds. Rachel Hakes was the next top scorer for Tulane finishing with nine points while adding seven assists.



The Green Wave went back-and-forth with the Tigers through the first six minutes of the opening quarter exchanging the lead six times. After LSU built its largest lead of the frame, Tulane closed with the final three points to end the quarter trailing 20-27.

Both offenses slowed down in the second quarter as the Wave held the Tigers to 13 points on 35.3 percent shooting in the frame. Unfortunately, Tulane struggled to score in the quarter as well tallying eight points to hit the locker room facing a 28-40 deficit.



Jones caught fire in the third quarter scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field including sinking four three-pointers. Her scoring output paced Tulane to a 30-point effort in the frame that was capped by an 11-0 run over the final two minutes to pull the Green Wave within three (58-61) heading into the fourth.



The momentum flipped back in favor of LSU in the final frame as Tulane trailed by as many as 13 points halfway through the quarter. The Wave was unable to keep the pace down the stretch against the Tigers being outscored by 10 in fourth quarter to ultimately fall 72-85.

Up next, Tulane hits the road to face the Troy Trojans in Troy, Alabama, on Wednesday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Trojans is set for 6 p.m.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}