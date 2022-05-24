CLEARWATER, Fla. (WGNO) — Cincinnati produced five-runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday, going on to defeat Tulane 8-1, in BayCare Ballpark during the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championship.



Tulane drops to 31-25-1 on the year and will play the loser of USF vs. ECU at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow in the elimination game.

The Wave remained scoreless through the first five innings of the morning matchup, while ECU was able to put one on the board in the bottom of the first inning, giving them a slim 1-0 lead.



The Bearcats added five runs on four hits in the fifth frame, going up 6-0. This ended righthander Dylan Carmouche’s day going 5.0 innings, giving up seven hits, six earned runs, while striking out five and only walking one.



Bennett Lee would be the only Tulane player to cross home plate, scoring on a single off the bat of Simon Baumgardt to bring the score to 6-1.

Cincinnati would add two more runs in the seventh inning, with both teams going scoreless through the final two frames to end the game at 8-1.



Carmouche (5-5) was charged the loss. Chandler Welch pitched 2.0 innings, allowing two hits, two runs and striking out three. Clifton Slagel worked a single inning striking out one.



The Bearcats Beau Keathley (5-3) pitched a complete game, working all nine innings while allowing six hits, one earned run and striking out four.





UP NEXT



Tulane will face the loser of USF vs. ECU at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow in the elimination game. The game will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can also listen on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.

(Courtesy Tulane Green Wave Sports Information)