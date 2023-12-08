NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the weeks leading up to their Military Bowl matchup with Virginia Tech, Tulane loses defensive end Devean Deal to the transfer portal.

The news was first reported on social media by multiple transfer portal trackers at On3 Sports and 247Sports.

The 6’4, 245-pound sophomore was extremely productive for the Green Wave defense this year with 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, with 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a pick in 13 games this season.

He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Deal is the latest member of Tulane’s 2023 team to hit the portal in the weeks following head coach Willie Fritz’s departure.

Wide receiver Chris Brazzell, cornerback DJ Douglas, and quarterback Carson Haggard have also decided to transfer.

