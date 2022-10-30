NEW ORLEANS – Despite being idle Saturday, Tulane Football continued its climb in the national rankings, checking in at 19th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and 21st in the AFCA USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Green Wave (7-1 overall, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) moved up four AP spots and garnered 455 points.

The program ascended three places and now has 369 points to show for its Coaches total, making it the highest-ranking Group of Five member in either poll.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. A ranking there would be a first for the Green Wave for a process that began in 2014.

Tulane hits the road Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Tulsa (3-5, 1-3) in a game that will be carried by ESPNU. Saturday’s radio call along the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude roughly 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game. 104.1 The Spot will carry this broadcast. It can also be accessed via the Tulane Athletics and Varsity Network apps (both platforms are free). Corey Gloor (play-by-play), Steve Barrios (analyst) and Maddy Hudak (reporter) will handle that commentary.

WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}