NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Coach searches can take crazy turns, and Tuesday’s was a great one for Tulane University.

Georgia Tech promoted interim head coach Brent Key and within minutes, Tulane issued a statement on social media that Willie Fritz would return as the Green Wave football coach.

The statement read:

Today, head football coach Willie Fritz informed us that he will remain at Tulane University and we are thrilled that Coach has moved our program forward in every respect, including historical achievement in the field of play. We look forward to the American Athletic Conference Championship game, and the future beyond for the Green Wave. President Michael Fitts & Athletic Director Troy Dannen

Earlier in the day, Coach Fritz told media he planned to remain Tulane’s head coach after this season, which continues on Saturday as the 18th-ranked Green Wave (10-2) hosts No. 22 Central Florida (9-3) for the second time this month after having lost to the Golden Knights on Nov. 12.

This time, the AAC title is on the line.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.

“Normally I talked to y’all, and I am trying to get more people to the game,” said Coach Fritz. “Been on the radio quite a bit here. I said you can watch it on ABC here at 3 o’clock.”>

The game is sold out, but will be broadcast on WGNO and ABC.