NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Green Wave defeated Alcorn State, 52-0 Saturday night at Yulman Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the 2022 season.

Tulane’s first shutout since 1997 featured a dominant showing from both sides of the ball.

Tulane put up 558 yards of total offense, highlighted by a 17/21, 318-yard, 3 touchdown night from Quarterback Michael Pratt.

“It’s awesome man. I think the most exciting thing for me is looking all across the sideline and seeing everybody else’s face and the smiles that everybody has and the people in the stands fired up for us. So, it’s super exciting and we’re going to keep it rolling,” says Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.

“I thought Michael had a great game. I guess this is his career-high in terms of yardage. Had some really nice balls where he kept guys in run… That’s the mark of a really good quarterback. When we measure guys in practice it’s not completions, it’s how you completed it. Sometimes you complete a ball and the receiver made a great catch. Sometimes you make a great throw and the receiver drops it. We look at accuracy and Michael has gotten better and better at that through camp and then the first two ball games,” says Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz.

The defense held Alcorn State to 109 yards of offense and forced 1 turnover on the night courtesy of an interception from Dorian Williams in the 1st quarter.

Tulane hits the road next weekend for a matchup with Kansas State.

That game is set for Saturday, September 17thg at 2 p.m.