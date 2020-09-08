Tulane begins preparation for a “different” game at South Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, La. – It’s game week for Tulane Football, as the Green Wave prepares for their regular-season opener Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars.

There are pros and cons to the Green Wave’s opener.

Pros: Tulane has game tape on the Jags and has an idea what their starters and lineups will look like.

Cons: South Alabama already has game experience in the “new normal” for college football.Something that Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz says he has already started preparing his team for.

“I actually had them watch that game last night so they can see the sidelines and lack of noise,” says Fritz.”I was watching last night and you can hear all of the calls with the offensive line and defensively.” Fritz was talking about the BYU and Navy game Monday night on ESPN.

His takeaway is the fact that the Green Wave will be charged with creating their own energy and raw emotion Saturday in Mobile.

Fritz says that South Alabama will pipe in some crowd noise.

Before then, the Green Wave must past another round of COVID-19 tests to see who will and will not be making the trip.

Fritz says the team will be tested Wednesday and again on Friday by an outside group, with results coming back within minutes.

As of right now, Tulane’s projected starters are expected to play.

Fritz says that his team has done a great job of staying disciplined to ensure the team has a safe college football season.

Fritz says he talks with his team every day, reminding them to remain vigilant, adding, “a big part of it comes down to not being selfish.”

“This is a different year and everybody’s got to treat it differently… can’t just be most of us doing this right, one guy can screw this up.”