Tulane Beach Volleyball Announces Addition of Avery Arellano to 2020 Signing Class

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane beach volleyball head coach Eyal Zimet announced on Monday the addition of Avery Arellano to the team’s 2020 signing class.

“We are excited to have Avery join our TUBVB family this coming fall,” Zimet said. “Avery brings a tremendous amount of experience in NCAA DI beach volleyball, and winning at that! We are looking for Avery to bring versatility, maturity and poise to an already deep roster. We are fortunate to have Avery contribute to the competitive culture on the team while also providing her with this opportunity to pursue an exceptional master’s degree here at Tulane University.”



The Plano, Texas native heads to New Orleans from TCU, where she spent four years on the Horned Frog’s beach volleyball team. Arellano became the winningest player in program history in her senior year at TCU, totaling 58 wins during her time in purple and white. The Tulane newcomer also broke the record for the most wins in a single season, totaling 24 wins (10 over ranked opponents) as a junior.

Before making her way to Fort Worth, Texas, Arellano attended Lovejoy High School, where she helped her team win the 5A State Championship in 2014 and earn the runner-up spot in 2015. Arellano often partnered with returning senior Tarin Mergener on the sand in high school, as the two won the USAV Beach Tournament, finished fourth at the 18U NVL National Championship, finished ninth at the AAU Junior Olympics and also won the NVL Global Challenge.



The incoming Green Wave joins eight new additions to the team’s 2020 roster, including Sophia Gammarino of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Amanda Krahl of Pearland, Texas, Allie Olsonoski of New Orleans, Louisiana, Addison Peeler of Los Angeles, California, Savka Popovic of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Julia Soeller of Vancouver, British Columbia, Maddie Speicher of Allen, Texas and Lara Torruella of San Juan, Puerto Rico.



