Tulane Beach Volleyball Adds Four to 2020 Signing Class

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane beach volleyball head coach Eyal Zimet announced on Wednesday the newest additions to the team’s 2020 signing class, as the Green Wave add Amanda Krahl of Pearland, Texas, Allie Olsonoski of New Orleans, Louisiana, Addison Peeler of Los Angeles, California and Maddie Speicher of Allen, Texas to their roster.

“We are excited to have such a diverse, driven, competitive and versatile group of young women join our TUBVB family this coming fall,” Zimet said. “We have grown to know each well and are thrilled to welcome them to NOLA.”



Amanda Krahl | Pearland, Texas

After playing indoor volleyball at Appalachian State and Northern Illinois, graduate student Amanda Krahl will make her way to Tulane for a year of action on the sand. Krahl recorded a career-high 62 assists as a freshman with the Mountaineers and a record-high 16 digs as a senior with the Huskies. While earning all-district honors from 2012-14, all state honors in 2014-15 and district MVP honors in 2014-15 during her time at St. Agnes Academy, Krahl also played for the Absolute Volleyball Academy and won the USAV Junior National Championship 17 Open Division.

“We are happy to have Amanda join our program here at Tulane,” Zimet said. “Coming in from Texas after a successful indoor collegiate career, we look for Amanda to bring additional maturity, size and depth and contribute to our team culture, work ethic and discipline. Amanda is very passionate about the game and will be competing hard for everything she earns on the sand along with pursuing a fantastic master’s degree from Tulane.”

Allie Olsonoski | New Orleans, Louisiana

Olsonoski returns home to New Orleans as a graduate transfer after spending four years on the indoor volleyball team at Villanova. During her final season with the Wildcats, Olsonoski earned All-Big East honors and received AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention while hitting .347 — the fourth best single-season mark in program history that was second in the Big East. While at Ben Franklin High School, Olsonoski was a four-year member of the Falcons indoor volleyball team and was selected to the Louisiana All-State Team as a sophomore, junior and senior, as well as named to the Times Picayune All-Metro First Team in all four years.

“Allie is a great local kid — #NOLA Built — who ventured out for a spectacular undergrad career, and we are stoked to have her return back home as a grad student,” Zimet said. “Allie loves the game, is a bright competitor, has a great team mentality and brings our roster an additional dimension of physicality. Allie is no stranger to our own beach volleyball facility at White Sands. We will look for Allie to have an immediate and positive impact on our program while she passionately pursues her master’s degree at Tulane.”

Addison Peeler | Los Angeles, California

A member of Sierra Canyon High School’s league champion beach and state champion indoor volleyball teams, Peeler led the Trailblazers’ indoor squad to a 36-4 record in her senior season. Peeler totaled 141 kills and 58 blocks in 2019 on the indoor team that ranked 67th nationally and 10th in the state, according to MaxPreps.com. While competing for the elite Manhattan Beach Club, Peeler also trained on the sand with USA Olympian and AVP star Barbra Fontana.

“Addie is a bright student and a gifted athlete who is joining us from Elite Beach Volleyball in Manhattan Beach, one of the top beach clubs in the nation,” Zimet said. “Addie is relatively young in terms of years on the sand, but having trained with Olympians, we are excited for her to use her drive and workhorse mentality to bridge the experience gap and compete with a chip on her shoulder everyday. Addie will no doubt bring physicality and size to our roster and we can’t wait to help her reach her full potential on the sand and in the classroom.”

Maddie Speicher | Allen, Texas

Speicher, a student at Lovejoy High School, has been playing beach volleyball since she was nine years old and currently plays for the Beach 10K Volleyball Club. Earning a second-place finish at the AAU Beach Nationals Open in 2017, Speicher also played center court to finish third at the AVP National and recorded two fifth-place finishes at the AAU and BVCA Nationals. Speicher spent one year competing as a defensive specialist on her high school’s varsity indoor volleyball team, totaling 171 digs, 213 serve receptions and 28 aces, according to MaxPreps.com. The Leopards went 40-11 in the 2017-18 season, going undefeated in league play with a 14-0 record.

“We are very excited to have Maddie join our Green Wave family this fall,” Zimet said. “Hailing from Allen, Texas, Maddie has competed at the highest levels of Junior Beach Volleyball in the nation from a young age. Having trained with a quality Beach 10K club, Maddie will fit well with our team culture and expectations, and will compete everyday to make a positive impact on our program. With a name like that, we have high expectations.”

The incoming Green Waves join Sophia Gammarino of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Savka Popovic of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Julia Soeller of Vancouver, British Columbia and Lara Torruella of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Tulane’s roster next season.

