FORT WORTH, Texas – The sixth-seeded Tulane University Women’s Basketball (9-20, 7-9) will open American Athletic Conference Tournament against the No. 11 seed Cincinnati (18-9, 2-14) on Monday. The matchup between the Green Wave and the Bearcats is set to tipoff at 5 p.m. CT from Dickies Arena.

Fans can watch the game between the Green Wave and Cincinnati on ESPN+ by clicking HERE. You can also listen live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

This marks the 40th all-time meeting between Tulane and Cincinnati with the Green Wave leading the series 20-19. Tulane and Cincinnati split the season series this year with each team winning on the road. The Wave fell 50-53 at home on February 4 and defeated the Bearcats 65-54 on February 18 in Cincinnati. The Green Wave and the Bearcats have never faced off in the AAC Tournament.



Tulane is 2-2 in the first round of the AAC Tournament. The last time the Green Wave played in the first round it defeated Tulsa 67-61 in 2020. The Wave has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament seven times and holds a 3-4 record in the round including a 57-65 loss to Houston last season.



In its last time out, Tulane had its four-game winning streak snapped after it lost 44-55 in the regular season finale at Memphis Wednesday. Dynah Jones led the Green Wave in scoring with a game-high 15 points to go with four rebounds. Marta Galic also finished with double figures scoring 11 points with three made three-pointers.



Three players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Green Wave this season. Dynah Jones leads the team with 12.4 points per contest. Galic follows with 12.2 points per game while Kyren Whittington posts 11.4 points per contest.



Memphis enters the matchup as the No. 11 seed in the AAC Tournament riding a five-game losing streak to end the regular season after falling at home to South Florida 55-85 on Wednesday. The Bearcats lead the conference in blocks per game at 4.5 but rank last in the league in field goal percentage defense allowing opponents to shoot 40.3 percent from the field. Cincinnati is led by junior Jillian Hayes averaging 13.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest.

With a victory over the Bearcats the Green Wave will face the No. 3 seed East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament on Tuesday. The quarterfinal matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}