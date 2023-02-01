NEW ORLEANS – Tulane completed the season sweep over SMU on Wednesday night with a 74-52 victory in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



This was Tulane’s first home win over SMU since Feb. 19, 2020 when they won 80-72.



Tulane was able to grab its ninth home win of the season which ties its home win total from last season with four home games left on the slate.



With 14 wins the team bests its regular season win total from last year, which is the most in the Ron Hunter era. 14 wins ties the teams overall win total from last year, that included a win over Temple in the AAC tournament.



Jalen Cook lead the way with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sion James totaled 13 points and four rebounds, Jaylen Forbes dropped 12 points and had eight rebounds and Kevin Cross tabbed 10 points.



Tylan Pope lead Tulane defensively with a career high four blocks. He also had six rebounds and three steals on the night.



Unable to get separation in the beginning, Tulane pulled away from the Mustangs after an 11-0 run towards the end of the first half. Pope grabbed all four of high blocks in the first half, helping the Wave gain momentum. The team would head into the locker room with a 39-28 lead.



Tulane opened the second half with a layup off the SMU turnover. The Wave went on the score 28 points off 22 SMU turnovers. Tulane’s biggest lead of the was 24, with Forbes draining a deep three. Tulane would bring in the bench and finish the game 74-52.



Tulane hits the road to take on Memphis this Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

