Tulane Basketball February 7 Doubleheader Start Times Altered

NEW ORLEANS – Tipoffs for both games in the Tulane men’s and women’s basketball American Athletic Conference doubleheader scheduled for Sunday, February 7 against Cincinnati have been adjusted.

The Green Wave’s men’s team will now tip at 11 a.m., followed by the women’s team at 2 p.m. Both games will be played at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse and broadcast live on ESPN+.

Up next, both Tulane teams travel to Wichita State for a doubleheader on Wednesday, February 3. The women’s team will tip-off at 3 p.m., before the men begin at 7 p.m. Both contests will be broadcast on ESPN+.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}