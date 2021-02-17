Tulane Baseball’s Season-Opener with Louisiana-Lafayette Moved to 2 p.m. on Friday

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team announced today that its 2021 season opener against Louisiana-Lafayette has been moved up to 2 p.m. on Friday inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and will be aired live on the radio on WRBH 88.3 FM.

Fans who can no longer attend due to the time change can call the Tulane Ticket Office at (504)861-WAVE (9283) to request a refund or credit. Tickets may only be refunded in advance of the game, so please contact the Tulane Ticket Office as soon as possible.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}