Tulane Baseball’s Saturday Matchup with Wichita State to Resume on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team announced today that its game three matchup with Wichita State will resume play on Sunday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium due to poor weather conditions in the Southern Louisiana area.



Tickets for Saturday’s game can be exchanged for Sunday by visiting the Tulane University ticket office prior to the first pitch. Fans that are unable to attend the game due to the scheduling change, must contact the Tulane Ticket Office via e-mail at gowavego@tulane.edu for credit to a future game or to receive a refund.

Tulane currently trails Wichita State 1-0 in the top half of the first inning of game three. Game four of the series will not be played due to the scheduling change.

For additional updates surrounding forecasted weather, fans should follow Tulane baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



The remainder of game three will be aired on ESPN+ and can be heard on live on WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}