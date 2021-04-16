Tulane Baseball’s Saturday Matchup with Wichita State Has Been Moved Up To 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team announced today that its single game matchup with Wichita State has been moved up to 11 a.m. on Saturday inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Southern Louisiana area.
Fans that are unable to attend the game due to the scheduling change, must contact the Tulane Ticket Office via e-mail at gowavego@tulane.edu for credit to a future game or to receive a refund.
Game four on Sunday (11:30 a.m.) will remain as scheduled. For additional updates surrounding forecasted weather, fans should follow Tulane baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Games three and four of the series will be aired on ESPN+ and can be heard on live on WRBH 88.3 FM.
{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}