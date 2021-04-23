Tulane Baseball’s Saturday Matchup with Memphis Pushed Back To 4 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tulane University baseball team announced today that its single game matchup at Memphis on Saturday has been pushed back to 4 p.m. inside FEDEX Park due to poor weather conditions forecasted for the Tennessee area.



Game four on Sunday (1:00 p.m.) will remain as scheduled. For additional updates surrounding forecasted weather, fans should follow Tulane baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Games three and four of the series will be aired on ESPN+, while all four of the games can be heard live on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.



{Courtesy: Release from Tulane Athletics}