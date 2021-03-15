Tulane Baseball’s Matchup with Texas Southern Moved to Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team announced today that its midweek matchup with Texas Southern has been moved to Tuesday night (March 16) and will begin at 6 p.m. inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

The decision to move the game up to Tuesday was based on poor weather conditions that were forecasted for Wednesday (March 17) which was the originally scheduled date.

Fans that are unable to attend the game due to the change, may call the Tulane Ticket Office at (504) 861-WAVE (9283) to request a refund/ticket credit.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+ and or listen on the radio by tuning into 88.3 FM.

