Tulane Baseball’s Connor Pellerin Signs with New York Yankees

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane pitcher Connor Pellerin has elected to forgo his final year of college eligibility after signing a Major League Baseball contract with the New York Yankees.

Pellerin is the Green Wave’s second player to become affiliated with the professional ranks in the last five days after outfielder Hudson Haskin was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 39th overall pick in last week’s MLB First-Year Player Draft.

As a junior in 2020, Pellerin posted a 2.25 ERA in six relief appearances and held opposing hitters to a .143 batting average. He struck out 10 hitters in just four innings of work and held opponents scoreless in five of his six outings. The Baton Rouge, La., native struck out two in one inning of relief at Louisiana-Lafayette on Feb. 19 and struck out the side in one inning of work in Tulane’s final game of the season against Lamar on March 11.

In three seasons with the Green Wave, Pellerin earned four wins and recorded five saves in 55 total appearances. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out 94 batters in 74.2 innings and opposing hitters batted just .206 against him.





{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}