RUSTON, La. – The Tulane University baseball team will play a doubleheader with Louisiana Tech on Sunday, beginning at Noon after inclement weather postponed today’s game (Saturday, February 26th).

The doubleheader on Sunday will consist of two seven-inning games. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game.

Fans can watch the game live by clicking here. Both games on Sunday also can be heard live on the radio on WRBH 88.3 and streaming on the Tulane Athletics and Varsity Network apps. Live coverage on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield will begin at 11:45 am CT.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}