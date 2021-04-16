Tulane Baseball Takes Down Wichita State in Game 1, 6-3

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team defeated Wichita State, 6-3, Friday morning inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium for its fourth straight home win. Tulane’s win over WSU snapped the Shockers’ seven-game winning streak.



The Green Wave recorded six runs on eight hits. The pitching staff stepped up to only allow the Shockers three runs on seven hits, while striking out 12 batters and only giving up three walks. Junior Frankie Niemann led the Green Wave at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore Collin Burns registered two hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.



After Wichita State hung two in the top of the second, freshman Simon Baumgardt doubled to center to lead off the bottom of the inning. After two walks, the Green Wave loaded the bases with no outs. Freshman Chase Engelhard singled to left to score Baumgardt from third and cut the Shockers’ lead to 2-1. Tulane was unable to score more in the second.



The Shockers came back and added a run after a single and a triple in the third to extend the lead to 3-1.



Engelhard led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to left. Freshman Ethan Groff laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Engelhard to third and Burns knocked him in and cut the Shockers’ lead to 3-2. Freshman Jacob LaPrairie then sent a double to the gap between right and center. LaPrairie then scored on Bennett Lee single.



Lee scored from first on Niemann’s second double of the game to give the Green Wave a 4-3 lead. The Green Wave scored two more in the fifth after Baumgardt reached on an error that allowed junior Luis Aviles and Niemann to score. Tulane took a 6-3 lead into the sixth.



Junior Braden Olthoff took the win with 5.1 innings pitched, three earned runs, four hits and 10 strikeouts. After Olthoff left the game with runners on second and third, Baumgardt made the heads up play to get the lead runner at home on a ground ball. Junior left-handed pitcher Justin Campbell then got the last out to keep the Green Wave up 6-3 headed to the bottom of the sixth.



The Olive and Blue were able to hold the Shockers scoreless the rest of the way and take the win. The Shockers’ Preston Snavely took the loss with 4.2 innings pitched, six hits and four earned runs.



Up Next

Tulane will continue the series with Wichita State today at 4 p.m.



