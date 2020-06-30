Tulane Baseball Tabs Alonzo Wright as Assistant Coach

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane baseball head coach Travis Jewett has hired Alonzo Wright as the program’s new assistant coach.

“Please help us welcome Alonzo to the Green Wave family,” Jewett said. “We are excited to acquire someone with such great character, knowledge and experience to our team. We look forward to working alongside Alonzo, and we are excited for him to insert himself into our system and help us continue to improve.”

Wright joins the Green Wave after spending the 2020 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Northern Kentucky University. With the Norse, he contributed to the development of scouting reports and coached the team’s catchers and outfielders while assisting with offensive development.

Prior to his time at NKU, Wright spent three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State College at Jacksonville. During his tenure at FSCJ, he compiled three consecutive top-50 recruiting classes resulting in over 30 student-athletes moving on to compete at NCAA Division I and Division II programs.

In addition to his responsibilities at FSCJ, Wright also worked as an associate scout for the San Diego Padres from 2016-19, where he identified prospects in the North Florida region.

Wright also has a history of deep-rooted success as a head coach and assistant coach at various programs within the Greater Jacksonville Area. As an assistant coach at Trinity Christian Academy from 205-17, he helped develop multiple MLB draft picks and Division I signees, including Austin Martin (Vanderbilt and 2020 Toronto Blue Jays first-round draft pick), Todd Lott (UL Lafayette and St. Louis Cardinals draft pick), JC Flowers (Florida State and Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick), A.J. Labas (LSU) and Dylan Simmons (Florida State).

Wright earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of West Florida in 2005, and a bachelor’s degree in social work from UWF the following year. He completed his master’s degree in social work at UCF in 2007.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}