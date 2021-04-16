Tulane Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Wichita State with 3-2 win in Game Two

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team swept the doubleheader versus Wichita State with a 3-2 victory over the Shockers in game two Friday night inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



“I’m just proud of the kids being able to come out ahead and just stay present during kind of an odd type of day, starting a doubleheader at 10 a.m.” head coach Travis Jewett said. “The kids really just did a good job in staying in the moment.”



Freshman Bennett Lee led the Green Wave at the plate with two hits and an RBI.



Junior left-handed pitcher Jack Aldrich took the win for the Green Wave with six innings pitched, one earned run, five hits and six strikeouts. Senior Keagan Gillies took the save with three innings pitched, one hit and seven strikeouts.



“I just thought our pitching throughout the day was the difference,” Jewett said. “I thought both starting pitchers today did a great job. Obviously, our bullpen was magnificent today. There were some things that came up today that have got to us earlier this season, but today we were able to overcome them.”



Sophomore Collin Burns led off the bottom of the first with a double to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games. He later scored on a single to left from freshman Bennett Lee to give the Green Wave an early 1-0 lead.



After freshman Simon Baumgardt reached on an HBP, sophomore Jared Hart put down a bunt and an error moved both runners to second and third. Burns then sent a hard ground ball to second and reached on the second error of the inning by the Shockers and both runners scored to give Tulane the 3-0 lead.



The Shockers scored one run in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth.



Liam Eddy took the loss for the Shockers with seven innings pitched, one earned run, four hits and seven strikeouts.



“I am happy for us for sure,” Jewett said. “We understand that Wichita State is a very well coached team and is very talented. They will have their dukes up tomorrow, so we will have to be ready to go.”



Up Next

Tulane will continue the series with Wichita State tomorrow at 11 a.m. at GFATS.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}