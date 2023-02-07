NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Baseball hosted a media day in the Glazer Family Club at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Featured speakers included first-year Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman, pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio, junior catcher Brennan Lambert (Baton Rouge, La.) and sophomore pitcher Cristian Sanchez (Fairfax, Va.).

The Green Wave finished last season 33-26-1 after losing to eventual conference champion East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal.

Tulane opens this season with a four-game West Coast run, which includes the first three games at UC-Irvine (Feb. 17-19) and a one-off at Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Green Wave return to Turchin Stadium with a three-game home stand against St John’s starting on Feb. 24.